Shelf life: Saving public libraries

At the start of 2025, the United States had approximately 17,278 public library administrative units, encompassing 8,884 central libraries and 7,723 branch locations, along with 671 bookmobiles.

But those numbers are decreasing. Library closures and service reductions are occurring in various parts of the country, primarily due to funding cuts and political pressures. Between 2008 and 2019, 766 public library outlets closed nationwide, significantly impacting access to resources, especially for children and underserved communities.

And in recent months the pressure on local libraries has intensified. President Trump's executive order to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)—the primary federal agency supporting libraries—has led to widespread staff furloughs and halted grant funding. This action threatens essential services like bookmobiles, internet access, and literacy programs, particularly in rural and low-income areas.

Major cities are also affected. For instance, New York City libraries have reduced operations to five days a week due to significant budget cuts, eliminating weekend services in many branches.

For many lovers of libraries, the current trend is concerning. While public support for libraries remains strong—92% of parents and 90% of voters view them favorably —libraries face increasing challenges. These include funding reductions, political censorship, and restrictive digital licensing agreements.

A new PBS Independent Lens documentary highlights the stories of local public libraries and their roles in shaping the American spirit. “Free for All: The Public Library” defends the need for local libraries even in the online era of instant downloads. The documentary tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen. From the pioneering women behind the “Free Library Movement” to today's librarians who service the public despite working in a contentious age of closures and book bans. The filmmakers introduce us to those who created a civic institution where everything is free and the doors are open to all.

Free for All: The Public Library air on PBS KLRN-TV San Antonio Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Guests:

Dawn Logsdon is co-director of “Free for All: The Public Library.” She produced, directed, and edited Faubourg Tremé: The Untold Story of Black New Orleans, and co-directed Big Joy: The Adventures of James Broughton. Her editing credits include Jacques Pepin: The Art of Craft, The Weather Underground, Paragraph 175, The Castro, The Vanishing Line, and Have You Heard from Johannesburg among others.

Lucie Faulknor is co-director of “Free for All: The Public Library” She is an arts management and documentary film professional. Founder at Serendipity Films, LLC, she produced the award-winning documentary Faubourg Tremé: The Untold Story of Black New Orleans. Lucie has worked with SFJAZZ, City Arts & Lectures, Dublin Fringe Festival, and more. She holds a Master of Nonprofit Administration.

This discussion will be recorded on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.