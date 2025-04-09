A Texas Public Radio investigation into the deaths of Texas children from abuse and neglect reveals many of the fatalities could have been prevented. However, the state agency with the responsibility to protect children who are in dangerous homes failed to intervene.

The reporting project titled “When Home is the Danger” shines a light on the untold lives of Texas children lost too soon, uncovering the missteps and policy failures along the way.

Through in-depth investigations and compassionate storytelling, TPR brings these individual's stories into the light, ensuring they are heard, remembered, and can serve as a catalyst for change.

The reporting and searchable data of child deaths in Texas is available online at When Home is the Danger.

This project was created to expose the tragic and, many times, preventable deaths of children in Texas. By documenting these cases, TPR aims to humanize the annual statistics and hold systems accountable.

When Home is the Danger, is a multi-part series on how Texas is leaving children in dangerous homes and families without ongoing support or monitoring.

Guests:

Paul Flahive is Texas Public Radio's accountability reporter. His project, “When Home is the Danger," was produced as part of the Pulitzer Center’s StoryReach U.S Fellowship.

Sen. José Menendez represents Senate District 26. The district includes San Antonio.

Mercedes Bristol is the founder of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

Lupe Morin is with Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Thursday, April 10 2025.