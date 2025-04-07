The man behind the AI revolution

The world that is 20 years in the future will be unrecognizable to the world we live in today because of the developments in AI, artificial intelligence.

Every facet of human society, the economy, medicine, agriculture, transportation, trade and more will be reinvented because of AI. Nvidia is the company that is doing more than anything else to make sure that future happens even sooner. The computer chip maker is becoming the most significant and greatest valued technology company of our times.

How did a company founded in a Denny’s restaurant thirty-one years ago reach such dizzying heights? And yet it’s a brand that’s still not a household name.

Although with the stock market sinking in recent days after President Trump’s announced tariffs it’s still a reasonable projection that most investments in AI will continue on track. Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are leading the way despite market and trade uncertainties.

Stephen Witt’s new book “The Thinking Machine” tells the story of how a designer of video game equipment conquered the market for AI hardware, and in the process re-invented the computer.

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang bet his entire company on AI. Through unprecedented access to Huang, his friends, his investors, and his employees, Witt documents for the first time the company’s epic rise and its single-minded leader, now one of Silicon Valley’s most influential figures.

Stephen Witt is the author of “The Thinking Marching”, the biography of Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, who powered the AI revolution and, in the process, built the most valuable company on Earth. Witt's previous book “How Music Got Free”, the history of the mp3, was a finalist for the Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award and was adapted into a documentary for Paramount Plus. He frequently writes for The New Yorker, profiling fascinating personalities in business and tech. He lives in Los Angeles, California.

