The Red Scare still scares today

In the aftermath of World War II, the United States entered a period of deep anxiety, suspicion and hysteria known as the Red Scare. Fueled by fears of Soviet espionage and the global spread of communism, this era saw a wave of cultural panic that penetrated every layer of American society. As the Cold War intensified, communism was no longer seen as just a rival political ideology. It was cast as an existential threat to the American way of life.

The U.S. government, media, and public figures deliberately fanned the flames of paranoia. Congressional investigations, particularly those led by the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), sought to expose alleged communists in government, entertainment, education, and labor unions. Senator Joseph McCarthy became the face of the movement, accusing countless Americans of disloyalty with little or no evidence. Careers were destroyed, reputations were smeared, and many lives were upended by guilt-by-association tactics and blacklists.

This cultural hysteria was driven by a mix of ginned-up fear and political opportunism. The Red Scare exploited the public’s anxiety about nuclear war, espionage, and a perceived internal enemy. At the same time, it served as a powerful weapon to silence dissent and punish voices seeking to end injustice in the United States like Jim Crow. Anyone who criticized American foreign policy or cultural norms could be effectively dismissed as a “commie.” It’s an accusation that still carries some weight today in conservative politics.

The Red Scare demonstrated how quickly Americans would be willing to trade personal freedom and constitutionally protected rights in exchanged for security from an imaginary threat.

Clay Risen's latest book, “Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America”, offers a comprehensive examination of the anti-Communist hysteria that engulfed the United States in the decade following World War II. The book delves into the origins, key figures, and lasting consequences of this tumultuous period, commonly known as McCarthyism.

The narrative extends beyond the well-known Hollywood blacklists, exploring the widespread impact of the Red Scare on educators, union activists, civil servants, and other citizens. Risen brings to life the experiences of prominent figures such as President Eisenhower, Roy Cohn, Paul Robeson, Robert Oppenheimer, Helen Gahagan Douglas, and Richard Nixon, illustrating the pervasive reach of McCarthyism across various sectors of American society.

Clay Risen is a reporter and editor at The New York Times. He is the author of “Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America.” His previous book was “The Crowded Hour,” a New York Times Notable Book of 2019 and a finalist for the Gilder-Lehrman Prize in Military History.

This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 7, 2025.