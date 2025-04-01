Saving the separation of church and state in Texas

There is growing concern that religious extremists are working towards the elimination of the separation of church and state. The constitutional principle is made clear in the First Amendment that the United States was founded as a secular republic that values the freedom of religion.

The U.S. Constitution clearly protects the freedom of religion and reflects the Founders’ intention to separate church and state. This is especially evident in the First Amendment, which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” These two parts—known as the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause—mean that the government cannot promote or favor any religion, nor can it restrict individuals from practicing their religion freely.

Additionally, Article VI of the Constitution prohibits any religious test for public office. This means no one can be required to follow a particular religion to serve in government, further emphasizing the secular nature of the American political system.

These constitutional protections demonstrate that the United States was not founded as a Christian nation. While many of the Founding Fathers were personally religious, they deliberately chose not to establish a national religion. Instead, they created a government based on individual rights and freedom of conscience.

James Madison famously warned of the dangers of mixing religion with government power, believing it would corrupt both.

Nevertheless, the bible-infused Texas Bluebonnet Curriculum, created by the State of Texas for English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) is just the latest step the legislature has taken to bring Christian Nationalist values into taxpayer-funded public schools. A 2023 law requires public schools to display donated “In God We Trust” posters. Another 2023 law allows unlicensed religious chaplains to offer mental health counseling at public schools. And Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick continues to push for legislation in 2025 that would require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public-school classroom.

The National Council of Jewish Women, San Antonio (NCJW) in partnership with Trinity University presented a symposium this past weekend addressing the attempts by Christian Nationalists to impose their agenda in Texas Public Schools.

The discussion was titled “Separation of Church and State in Texas: Drawing the Line for our Public School.”

The event was held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Trinity University and was free and open to the public.

The symposium was moderated by Texas Public Radio’s, David Martin Davies.

Guests:

James Talarico (D) is a Texas State Representative representing District 50.

Rachel Laser is president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

David Brockman, Ph.D. is a noted scholar of religion and public policy and teaches religious studies courses at Texas Christian University.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will air on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

