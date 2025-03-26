Some Texas rural suspects left in jail with no charges or access to attorney - NYT investigation

A New York Times investigation finds reveals how difficult it is to receive legal representation in some rural regions in Texas, including in Maverick County.

Reporter Jolie McCullough found that indigent individuals charged with misdemeanors in certain counties are rarely given access to an attorney, even when they ask for one.

Some have been held in jail for a remarkable amount of time without charges, far longer than the state allows.

Last year alone, as interviews and records reviewed by the New York Times showed, at least a dozen people were held uncharged for long periods after arrests for minor nonviolent crimes.

Some defendants seem to have been forgotten in jail. Two men were released after The Times asked about them, half a year after their sentences had been completed.

Guest:

Jolie McCullough is a New York Times Local Investigations Fellow.

This interview will be recorded on Thursday, March 27, 2025.