The end of Alzheimer’s disease

Dr. Dale Bredesen, a renowned neurologist and researcher in Alzheimer’s disease, has made bold claims about the future of brain health. In a TED Talk, Bredesen stated that ours may be the last generation to fear Alzheimer’s. Backed by decades of research, he asserts that we now understand the root causes of cognitive decline and have the tools to prevent—and in some cases reverse—its early stages.

His latest book, "The Ageless Brain: How to Sharpen and Protect Your Mind for a Lifetime," expands on this claim with a comprehensive, science-backed guide to maintaining lifelong brain health. Drawing from his work on the ReCODE protocol—a personalized treatment approach he developed—Bredesen presents practical steps to optimize cognitive function. These include recommendations on diet, sleep, exercise, stress management, detoxification, and targeted supplements.

Bredesen challenges the conventional belief that Alzheimer’s is an irreversible, untreatable condition. Instead, he argues it is a multifactorial disease with identifiable contributors, including inflammation, insulin resistance, exposure to toxins, and nutrient deficiencies. Addressing these factors through personalized lifestyle changes, he says, can halt or even reverse cognitive decline, particularly in its early stages.

While critics urge caution and call for more large-scale clinical trials, Bredesen’s work has inspired many in the medical and wellness communities. His book presents detailed case studies of patients who have improved their memory, attention, and overall mental clarity by following his protocols.

"The Ageless Brain" is a guide for anyone looking to take control of their brain health before cognitive problems begin.

Guest:

Dale Bredesen, M.D. is an expert in the mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. He is a graduate of Caltech, and received his MD from Duke University Medical Center. His career has included serving as Chief Resident in Neurology at the University of California, San Francisco, and served as a NIH Postdoctoral Fellow. His faculty position included working at UCSF, UCLA, and the University of California, San Diego. He was the director of the Program on Aging at the Burnham Institute. He was the founding President and CEO of the Buck Institute. He has developed a new therapeutic approach to treating Alzheimer's disease. He is the author of "The End of Alzheimer's: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline."

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.