Investigating online hate and terror

Social media platforms like 4chan, 8chan, and a subculture on Telegram dubbed "Terrorgram" have played a troubling role in the radicalization of white supremacist mass shooters.

These online spaces have become digital incubators for extremist ideologies, where anonymous users share manifestos, violent memes, and propaganda aimed at promoting a race war. Unlike mainstream platforms, these fringe sites lack robust moderation, allowing hate speech, conspiracy theories, and calls for violence to spread unchecked.

Mass shooters such as the perpetrators in Christchurch (2019), El Paso (2019), San Diego Poway Synagogue (2019) Buffalo (2022) were active participants in these communities. They consumed and contributed to a steady stream of racist content, often citing the "Great Replacement" theory—a white nationalist belief that immigration and demographic change are part of a plot to replace white populations. Many attackers posted their manifestos on these platforms shortly before committing violence, seeking to inspire others and amplify their message.

The concept of “accelerationism” is central to this radical ecosystem. Accelerationists believe that committing acts of violence will destabilize society, hasten racial conflict, and bring about the collapse of current political systems. These individuals are often not lone wolves, but part of loosely organized online networks that validate and encourage violent action. Telegram channels, in particular, have become a hub for sharing bomb-making instructions, target lists, and glorified footage of previous attacks.

The migration of extremists to encrypted or anonymous platforms has made it harder for law enforcement and researchers to track threats. However, it has also solidified the role of these digital spaces in shaping a new, transnational wave of white supremacist terrorism—one that is more decentralized, tech-savvy, and ideologically driven than ever before. Understanding and countering this online radicalization is essential to preventing future acts of mass violence fueled by hate and misinformation.

Guests:

A.C. Thompson is a FRONTLINE and ProPublica correspondent covering hate crimes and racial extremism.

James Bandler is a ProPublica reporter covering hate crimes and racial extremism.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.