'People Get Ready': Protest Songs

The protest song was a powerful and essential tool during the Civil Rights Movement, serving as a rallying cry against brutality, tyranny, and systemic injustice. These songs were more than just music; they were a source of strength, unity, and resistance. The very act of singing together fostered a sense of solidarity among protestors, giving them courage and reminding them that they were not alone in their struggle. Protest songs served multiple functions: they informed, instructed, recruited, entertained, and left a lasting historical record of the movement.

One of the most compelling aspects of a protest song is its ability to inform and instruct. Through lyrics that conveyed the core issues of the movement, songs became a means of educating both participants and onlookers about the reasons behind the protests. Protesters sang songs that articulated demands for justice and equality, ensuring that their message was clear to everyone who heard them. This musical activism also served as a recruitment tool, drawing in new supporters who resonated with the cause. The popularity of these songs helped spread awareness and invite people from different backgrounds to join the struggle.

Beyond their informative role, protest songs created a strong sense of unity among those fighting for justice. Singing together in marches or at rallies reinforced the communal spirit of the movement. It transformed fear into resolve and provided emotional support in the face of violent opposition. The act of collective singing was empowering, turning individuals into a cohesive force that could not be easily ignored. Additionally, singing made long protests more bearable, providing an element of entertainment and optimism—even in the most difficult times.

The origins of many Civil Rights protest songs can be traced to the Black church, the labor movement, and contemporary creative artists, making them deeply rooted in traditions of resistance. These songs carried multilayered meanings, sometimes reinforcing historical narratives and, at other times, challenging dominant societal perspectives. Songs like Sam Cooke’s "A Change is Gonna Come" and Bob Dylan’s "Blowin’ in the Wind" took the message of the movement beyond the streets and into the consciousness of the wider public. As both a historical document and a force for change, protest songs played a crucial role in shaping and sustaining the Civil Rights Movement, ensuring that its message endured for generations to come.

Guest:

Stephen Stacks is an assistant professor of music at North Carolina Central University and is the author of The Resounding Revolution

published by the University of Illinois Press.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

