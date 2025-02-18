The harm caused by porn

Pornography consumption has become widespread due to easy internet access, yet its consequences on the brain, especially among young viewers, are deeply concerning. Studies show that frequent porn viewing can rewire the brain’s reward system, triggering dopamine surges similar to those seen in substance addiction. Over time, this can lead to desensitization, increased tolerance, and compulsive behaviors that negatively affect mental health and relationships.

For young people, exposure to pornography at an early age can warp their understanding of sex and intimacy. Rather than learning about healthy, consensual relationships, they are often introduced to unrealistic and exploitative portrayals of sex. This can foster distorted expectations, increase aggression, and reduce empathy, making it difficult for individuals to form genuine emotional connections. Additionally, many forms of porn depict violence, coercion, and degradation, normalizing harmful behaviors and shaping unhealthy attitudes toward sex and gender roles.

Beyond personal harm, the pornography industry is linked to human trafficking and exploitation. Many individuals in the industry are victims of coercion, abuse, or financial desperation. By consuming pornography, individuals may unintentionally support a system that perpetuates suffering.

Maria Ahlin is a Swedish activist, author, and speaker dedicated to addressing the complex issues surrounding pornography consumption and its societal impacts. As the CEO of the nonprofit organization Changing Attitudes, she focuses on educating the public about the potential harms of pornography and advocates for informed discussions on the subject.

Ahlin's journey into this field began during her high school years when she conducted an in-depth project on sex trafficking. This experience unveiled the intricate connections between pornography, sex buying, and human trafficking, igniting her passion for raising awareness and fostering change. She emphasizes the importance of addressing the root causes of these issues, advocating for preventive measures and open dialogues.

In her widely viewed TEDx Talk, "Let's Talk Porn," Ahlin explores the pervasive influence of pornography in modern society. She discusses how early exposure, often occurring around the age of 12, can shape unrealistic expectations about sex and relationships. Ahlin highlights the potential for pornography to negatively affect mental health, leading to symptoms akin to addiction. She also points out that the consumption of pornography can contribute to distorted perceptions of sexual norms, potentially fostering behaviors that are harmful or non-consensual.

Through her work with Changing Attitudes, Ahlin aims to shift societal perspectives on pornography and sex buying. The organization provides educational resources and workshops designed to equip individuals, particularly young people, with critical thinking skills regarding media consumption and sexual health. Ahlin believes that by fostering informed discussions and challenging prevailing attitudes, society can move towards healthier and more respectful understandings of sexuality.

Ahlin has delivered approximately 300 to 400 public talks worldwide on topics such as pornography, sex-buying, and related legislation. Her TEDx Talk, "Let's Talk Porn," has garnered over 5 million views, highlighting her influence in sparking global conversations on these subjects.

Through her multifaceted efforts, Maria Ahlin strives to inspire informed conversations about pornography, aiming to educate the public and challenge harmful norms that contribute to exploitation and unhealthy sexual attitudes.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

