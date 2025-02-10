The power and peril of journalism in cinema

Movies about journalism offer a unique window into the essential yet often misunderstood work of reporters, editors, and publishers. These films serve as both celebrations and cautionary tales, illustrating how journalism functions as a pillar of democracy while also revealing its vulnerabilities. From classics like All the President’s Men (1976) and The Post (2017) to the media critiques of Network (1976) and Ace in the Hole (1951), journalism films have carved out a cinematic genre of their own—one that resonates because people value good reporting and the truth it strives to uncover.

At their best, journalism movies highlight the relentless pursuit of truth against powerful forces that seek to suppress it. All the President’s Men dramatizes the real-life investigation by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein into the Watergate scandal, showing how dogged reporting can hold the highest levels of government accountable. The Post similarly emphasizes the role of the press in exposing government deception, chronicling The Washington Post’s risky decision to publish the Pentagon Papers. Deadline – U.S.A. (1952) showcases the power of a determined newspaper editor fighting corruption, reinforcing the idea that journalists serve the public interest by uncovering wrongdoing. These films reinforce the press’s responsibility to safeguard democracy, even when facing political pressure or financial risk.

However, some journalism movies take a more critical approach, warning of the dangers when the media wields unchecked influence. Network offers a scathing satire of television news, where sensationalism and corporate greed turn journalism into entertainment. Absence of Malice (1981) explores the ethical dilemmas of reporting, as an investigative journalist’s rush to publish an unverified story damages an innocent man’s life. Ace in the Hole presents an even darker perspective, depicting a journalist who exploits a tragedy for personal gain, prioritizing spectacle over ethics. These films challenge audiences to consider the consequences of an irresponsible press and the fine line between informing the public and manipulating it.

The enduring appeal of journalism films suggests that audiences crave stories about truth-seeking in an era when misinformation is widespread. These movies remind viewers of the vital role of journalism while also questioning its limitations. Whether celebrating fearless reporting or critiquing media excesses, journalism films serve as both mirrors and warnings, pulling back the curtain on an institution that shapes how we understand the world.

Guest:

Richard R. Ness is professor of journalism at Western Illinois University. He is the author of The Encyclopedia of Journalists on Film.

