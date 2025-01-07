The future is for sale at CES

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has once again turned the world's gaze toward a dazzling future, showcasing cutting-edge gadgets and tech marvels that blur the line between necessity, novelty and nonsensical. This year, artificial intelligence (AI) is the undeniable superstar, promising to be embedded in everything from your living room to your backyard.

One of the hottest reveals is LG's transparent Signature OLED T TV, set to hit markets in 2025 for the bargain price of $60,000. Imagine a screen that vanishes into your décor, redefining what a television can be. For those looking to boost productivity or at least a bigger laptop screen, Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 offers a motorized expandable display, combining sleek design with functionality.

Robots, too, are stealing the spotlight. Roborock’s Saros Z70 vacuum takes multitasking to a new level, featuring a robotic arm capable of tidying up clutter and picking up dirty socks before cleaning. Meanwhile, FlowBeams' BoldJet needle-free injector is creating waves, offering a painless and efficient way to administer medications or vaccines—a potential game-changer for healthcare.

AI is undeniably taking center stage. Smart home systems are becoming more intuitive, with brands like Google and Samsung unveiling voice-activated assistants that adapt to user behavior. From AI-powered crockpots that predict your meal preferences to AI lawnmowers that autonomously sculpt your yard to perfection, the question isn’t whether you need these gadgets but whether you can resist their futuristic allure.

Even personal wellness is evolving, with gadgets like Eli Health's Hormometer, which analyzes saliva to monitor stress and hormone levels. These innovations hint at a future where devices are deeply integrated into daily life.

The cutting-edge technology unveiled at CES often feels futuristic, but history shows it quickly becomes mainstream. Innovations like high-definition TVs, smart home devices, and voice assistants debuted at CES as premium products before becoming affordable household staples. Advances showcased on stage—whether in AI, robotics, or health tech—typically follow a pattern: early adoption by enthusiasts scaled manufacturing, and mass-market availability. For instance, drones and VR headsets transitioned from niche gadgets to everyday tools in just a few years. CES serves as a glimpse into the future, with many showcased innovations destined to transform our homes and lives sooner than we might expect.

