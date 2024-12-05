COPS/Metro takes on downtown sports developments

For 50 years COPS/Metro Alliance has been a grassroots organization in San Antonio and has played a crucial role in advocating for the needs of low- and moderate-income communities.

Founded in 1974, the organization is a coalition of religious congregations, labor unions, and community groups with the goal of addressing issues of social justice, equity, and community well-being.

The group’s name, COPS, stands for Communities Organized for Public Service, while Metro refers to the Metropolitan Organization for Economic Justice.

One of COPS/Metro’s main objectives has been to ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are heard by city leaders, particularly in addressing critical infrastructure and social service needs.

Over the years, COPS/Metro has pushed for significant changes to improve the living conditions of lower-income residents, focusing on areas such as drainage, street repair, parks, and civil rights protections. In the 1980s and 1990s, the alliance was instrumental in advocating for improved stormwater drainage in flood-prone neighborhoods.

COPS/Metro's pressure on local government has led to increased funding for drainage projects that better protected these vulnerable areas.

COPS/Metro has also advocated for civil rights protections, including policies to combat housing discrimination and ensure equal access to city services.

This weekend COPS/Metro will celebrate their half-century of activism and kick off a citywide action against the plans for two downtown sports venues that would use public funds that they say should be directed on the serious needs of the city's neighborhoods.

50th Anniversary Kick Off - Citywide Action

On December 8, 2024, at 3 PM, COPS/Metro (Communities Organized for Public Service and the Metro Alliance) is kicking off its 50th year of organizing since its founding in 1974 and holding a citywide action to address the issues of:

● Downtown Redevelopment - Spurs Stadium

● Public Safety

● Flooding

● Immigration

● SA Ready to Work and Workforce Development

WHEN: Sunday, December 8th, 3:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: Bill Greehey Arena, St. Mary’s University, 1 Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228

Guests:

Rena Oden, Mike Phillips and Josephine Lopez Paul are organizers for COPS/Metro.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, December 5, 2024.