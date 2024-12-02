University Health receives Trauma-Informed Care certification

University Health has earned a Trauma-Informed Care designation.

This designation is the result of a multi-year, organization-wide effort to bring Trauma-Informed Care to all its practices in the region.

Trauma—informed care in hospitals is a transformative approach that benefits not just individual patients but the entire community. By recognizing the prevalence of trauma and its profound impact on mental, emotional, and physical health, this care model creates a compassionate and supportive healthcare environment.

Patients often come to hospitals during vulnerable moments, and trauma-informed care ensures they are treated with dignity, respect, and sensitivity.

This approach reduces the risk of re-traumatization, which can occur when patients are exposed to environments or practices that trigger past trauma.

Instead, patients feel safer and more understood, which can lead to better health outcomes, higher satisfaction, and greater trust in the healthcare system.

From a community perspective, trauma-informed care promotes equity by addressing the needs of marginalized populations who may have experienced systemic injustices or adverse experiences. By training staff to recognize and respond to trauma-related behaviors, hospitals become better equipped to serve diverse populations effectively.

Trauma-informed care has a ripple effect. Healthier, empowered individuals contribute to a stronger, more resilient community. By fostering understanding and healing, hospitals practicing trauma-informed care not only provide medical treatment but also serve as a cornerstone for community well-being, breaking cycles of trauma and building hope.

Sarah Sebton—Director, Trauma-Informed Care at University Health.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, December 2, 2024.