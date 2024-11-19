Holiday eating, and overeating on weight loss medication

2024 was the year of semaglutide, an anti-diabetic and weight loss medication better known as Ozempic. From stories about supply shortages to ‘Ozempic face,’ the medication has remained in the headlines in the last year.

With Thanksgiving a week away, a Baylor College of Medicine endocrinologist is encouraging the public to be mindful about overeating this holiday season. Overeating could be a disaster for patients on GLP-1 medications and could backtrack any progress made on weight loss.

Dr. Mandeep Bajaj is a professor of medicine —endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Baylor. She says that consuming nutrient-dense and minimally processed food, as well as eating smaller portion sizes and keeping hydrated, could help diabetic patients stay on track through the holidays.

Nutrient dense foods include vegetables, fiber, whole grains and lean protein. More than half of your holiday plate should include lean meat and veggies. Bajaj also advises her patients to avoid foods that could cause a spike in blood sugar and to minimize alcohol intake.

Most importantly, continue taking your GLP-1 medication as normal and track how you’re feeling throughout the day. Prioritizing balanced eating this holiday season could spare you and your family the stress of a trip to the hospital.

Dr. Mandeep Bajaj is a professor of medicine – endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Baylor College of Medicine.

