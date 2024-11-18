District 9 Councilmember and mayoral candidate John Courage

Councilmember for San Antonio District 9 John Courage is one of several candidates running to replace Mayor Ron Nirenberg in 2025. Courage has served as a councilman for the city’s Northside since 2017.

After council members from District 2 and 5 filed a Council Consideration Request to create the San Antonio ‘Reproductive Justice Fund,’ Courage is asking for community input. The brief survey asks community members if they support using the city’s dollars to assist with the costs of out-of-state abortion. The fund mostly covers travel expenses.

The councilman is also holding a second annual gun buyback event this weekend. The drive-thru event allows people to surrender their guns in exchange for an H-E-B gift card. The price of the card varies depending on the type of gun. All surrendered weapons will be destroyed.

This is an effort to reduce gun violence and accidental gun-related deaths in the city. Last year’s event saw an overwhelming response from people who were willing to trade guns for gift cards that allow them to pay for groceries.

Courage will also provide an update on ‘Project Marvel’ —a reported multi-billion-dollar project, which would include a reimagined Alamodome in the form of a brand-new arena for the San Antonio Spurs, among other developments to that area.

Guest:

John Courage is the Councilmember for San Antonio District 9 and a mayoral candidate.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

