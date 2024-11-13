What's next for SAISD in 2025?

The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) has experienced drastic changes over the past year. Last November, SAISD approved the closure of 15 schools despite pushback from the community against rightsizing. Proponents against the school closures say that it disproportionately impacted low-income students and students of color.

The impacted schools included: Lamar Elementary, Carroll Early Childhood Center, Douglass Elementary, Gates Elementary, Miller Elementary, Tynan Early Childhood Center, Forbes Elementary, Foster Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Knox Early Childhood Center, Lowell Middle School, Storm Elementary, Baskin Elementary, Huppertz Elementary and Nelson Early Childhood Center.

In addition to these closures, the future of public education is looking murky after President-elect Donald Trump said he would disband the Department of Education during his time in office. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is adamant about pushing his private school vouchers, which would hurt public schools.

Recently, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai told TPR’s "The Source" that cooperation with SAISD on land for a minor league ballpark project would bring $12 million annually for the district. But according to SAISD, their operations budget would increase by less than $30,000 by 2030.

What’s next for SAISD as it continues its rightsizing implementation? What is happening with chronic absenteeism? What’s on the ballot in the coming state legislative session that will impact public schools in Texas? SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino joins us for an update on school consolidation.

Jaime Aquino is the superintendent of the San Antonio Independent School District.

