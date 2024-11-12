SAWS answers your questions about possible lead in water pipes

Lead pipes are a serious concern due to the toxic effects of lead on human health, particularly when it contaminates drinking water. Lead is a harmful metal that can leach into water when it comes into contact with old, deteriorating pipes. Once ingested, even small amounts of lead can cause a range of health issues, especially in vulnerable populations like children and pregnant women.

In children, lead exposure can impair brain development, leading to cognitive deficits, learning disabilities, and behavioral problems. It can also lower IQ and cause attention issues.

For adults, lead exposure can lead to high blood pressure, kidney damage, and reproductive problems.

Pregnant women exposed to lead are at increased risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, or developmental delays in their babies.

The dangers of lead pipes are particularly concerning in older neighborhoods which still have lead-based plumbing from past decades.

Despite the efforts to remove or replace lead pipes in many communities, there are still significant risks, particularly in lower-income or older neighborhoods.

Last week, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) notified their customers of possible lead in their pipes. SAWS will be conducting inventory of all the homes, per guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Approximately 300,000 SAWS customers have been mailed or emailed if their homes or businesses were built before 1989, or if their homes do not have a recorded age.

Free testing for lead in water pipes will become available come 2025 for customers. San Antonio residents can fill out the service line inspection interest form to get on the list. If the pipe is not visible, SAWS may dig a pothole using an air vac system or other technologies they are testing.

The inspections will begin in January and are estimated to take years. Customers who believe their homes are at high risk should call the SAWS Lead Line at 210-233-2212 and notify them. You can also search your address on the SAWS Project Lead Map .

There is no amount of lead in water that is safe for human consumption.

SAWS CEO Robert Puente joins TPR’s ‘The Source’ to discuss how your home's service line can be inspected and what you can do to make sure you have safe water.

Guest:

Robert Puente is the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) CEO.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

