Brackenridge Park celebrates 125 years

Brackenridge Park is one of the San Antonio's most cherished public spaces, steeped in centuries of history and rich local traditions. The park spans over 340 acres and offers a variety of recreational, cultural, and natural experiences that reflect the region’s diverse heritage.

The park’s history dates back to the late 19th century. In 1899, it was donated to the city by philanthropist George W. Brackenridge, a wealthy San Antonio businessman and civic leader. Brackenridge intended the park to be a public space for the people of San Antonio, and it quickly became a popular spot for leisure and social gatherings.

This weekend, Brackenridge Park will celebrate 125 years since its founding. The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host a celebration on Saturday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. that is free and open to the public.

Community members will be able to visit the UTSA Center for Archaeological Research to learn more about the park’s history and add their photos to the Office of Historic Preservation Booth.

How has Brackenridge Park changed in 125 years? What’s next for the beloved San Antonio Park? What concerns or suggestions should be considered when thinking about the next 125 years?

Guests:

Lynn Osborne Bobbitt is the Director of Development for the Brackenridge Park Conservancy.

Chris Maitre is the CEO of the Brackenridge Park Conservancy.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

