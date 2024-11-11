Ashley Alvarado to begin as TPR's new president and CEO

Texas Public Radio will be led by Ashley Alvarado as the organization’s next president and CEO.

Alvarado is formerly the Vice President of Community Engagement and Strategic Initiatives at Southern California Public Radio, better known as LAist.

Alvarado will succeed the late Joyce Slocum who died in March after a long illness. TPR’s Vice President of Development & Membership Rebecca Caven will continue serving as interim president and CEO until December.

The chairperson of TPR's board, Lori Castillo, described Alvarado as one of the most respected executives working in public media today.

“Her lifelong passion for journalism together with her impressive track record of transformational leadership make us confident that Ashley is the right leader to move TPR into the future and transform how we engage existing and new audiences,” said Castillo.

Alvarado designed and implemented her organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies. She’s also an award-winning journalist and a previous editor of the Center for Investigative Reporting.

“From my first interaction, I’ve been impressed with the team at Texas Public Radio,” said Alvarado. “Here is an organization that is thinking about what it needs to serve its audiences now and into the future. That means impeccable journalism that reflects and engages the people who make up San Antonio and meets them where they are: on-air, online, and in-person.”

The search for a new CEO was completed in partnership with the search firm Iris Dayton-Spann of Stanton Chase. Alvarado will oversee day-to-day operations and lead TPR’s strategy and programming across platforms.

Ashley Alvarado joins TPR’s "The Source" to discuss what’s next for the organization, and answer questions from members of the San Antonio community.

Guest:

Ashley Alvarado is TPR’s new president and CEO.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

