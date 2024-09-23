Marc LaHood (R) running for Texas House D-121

Marc LaHood is the Republican Party candidate for Texas House District 121 which had been represented by Steve Allison. LaHood defeated Allison in the March Republican primary after receiving support from Governor Greg Abbott for his stance supporting school vouchers.

In 2022 LaHood ran for Bexar County district attorney, seeking to unseat Democrat Joe Gonzales. He lost with 44% of the vote.

While LaHood was funded and supported by Abbott for his backing on school vouchers, the trial lawyer largely avoided the issue of education in the primary and instead focused on border security.

LaHood has repeatedly claimed there was an invasion on the southern border and that immigration is a national crisis.

Election observers claim that LaHood lost so badly to Gonzales in 2022 because of the abortion issue. He adopted a hard line that abortion is murder. Gonzales took a more progressive view.

This is similar to the current campaign with LaHood defending the near-total abortion ban in Texas—and the Democrat in the race, Laurel Jordan Swift, pushing for abortion access in Texas.

Texas Public Radio featured an interview on The Source with Laurel Jordan Swift on September 10.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, and early voting in Texas begins on Monday, October. 21.

Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for the Texas House District 121.

