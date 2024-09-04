Texas Secessionist Nathan Bucanan running for Bexar County Sheriff

Nathan Buchanan is the Republican candidate for Bexar County sheriff and is challenging Democrat incumbent Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Since 2008, Buchanan has served as a Texas peace officer. Buchanan has previously run for Bexar County judge in 2022 and constable in 2016 and 2020.

Buchanan is a member of the Texas Secession movement and has signed the Texas First pledge. If Buchanan defeats Salazar to become the next Bexar County sheriff, he would support letting Texans vote for secession, according to Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller.

In his bid for sheriff of Bexar County, Buchanan has trumpeted his endorsement by former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Arpaio deemed himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff." He was a supporter of Arizona's SB1070 anti-illegal immigrant law, which was largely struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States. Arpaio claimed former U.S. President Barack Obama’s birth certificate was forged. The U.S. Department of Justice found that Arpaio oversaw the worst pattern of racial profiling in U.S. history.

Guest:

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

