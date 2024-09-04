Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivor speaks out

Lisa Phillips was a young fashion model struggling to launch her career in New York when she met Jeffery Epstein and became another of his sex abuse victims.

Jeffrey Edward Epstein was an American financier and sex offender. Federal officials identified 36 girls, some as young as 14 years old, whom Epstein had allegedly sexually abused. Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

Epstein was arrested again in 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He died in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. The medical examiner ruled that his death was a suicide by hanging. Epstein's lawyers have disputed the ruling, and there has been significant public skepticism about the true cause of his death. There are numerous conspiracy theories that Epstein was murdered to prevent the public learning about celebrities and powerful political figures who joined Epstein in his debaucheries.

As a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, Phillips is speaking out about the complicated relationship that sex abuse victims can sometimes have with their abuser.

In her podcast premiering next week, "From Now On with Lisa Phillips," she says she wants to discuss how to create and foster a safer, more supportive environment for women, ensuring they feel empowered to speak out against abuse and embrace their inner strength.

Phillips says she also has a unique perspective on the impact of Trump's presidency on women's rights and safety. Trump and Epstein were close friends, but the former president claims he cut off ties once he learned of Epstein’s sexual abuse. On Tuesday, in an interview with podcast host Lex Fridman, Trump said he was “never involved” with Epstein, but said he would support the release of the supposed list of clients who paid for the services of his underage sex workers.

Guest:

Lisa Phillips is a former fashion model, currently a model scout, a podcaster and a survivor of sex abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

