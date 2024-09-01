The lessons of America’s deadliest presidential election in 1872

In the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War turning the American nation into a functional and peaceful political body proved to be almost impossible. For example the presidential election of 1872 was one of the most contentious and deadly in American history.

The election occurred during the Reconstruction era, a period characterized by deep divisions in the United States as the nation grappled with the consequences of the Civil War and the integration of formerly enslaved African Americans into the political system with the power of the vote.

Nationally, the election saw Ulysses S. Grant, the incumbent Republican president, running for re-election. The Democratic Party was in such disarray it didn’t nominate a candidate for president but endorsed Horace Greeley, the candidate of the Liberal Republican Party.

The race was contentious due to widespread dissatisfaction with Grant's administration, particularly its handling of corruption and the enforcement of Reconstruction policies in the South. Greeley’s candidacy quickly faltered as he failed to unite the various factions that opposed Grant.

The situation was especially volatile in Louisiana, where Reconstruction had produced a highly polarized and violent political environment. The state was a hotbed of racial and political tension, with newly enfranchised Black voters supporting the Republican Party, while white Democrats, many of whom were former Confederates, resisted Reconstruction efforts to transform the South’s political landscape. In Louisiana, the election of 1872 was marred by widespread voter intimidation, violence and murderous attacks against African Americans and their Republican allies.

The politics of Louisiana in 1872 were dominated by the intense struggle between these two factions. The Republican government, led by Governor Henry Clay Warmoth, faced fierce opposition from the Democrats and white supremacist groups like the White League, who sought to overthrow Republican rule through any means necessary, including mass murder. This conflict culminated in the notorious Colfax Massacre of 1873, where white supremacists killed over 100 Black men who were defending a local courthouse. Although the massacre occurred after the election, it was directly connected to the tensions and violence that characterized the 1872 electoral process in Louisiana.

The election in Louisiana was also contentious due to accusations of massive fraud and electoral manipulation. Both Republicans and Democrats claimed victory, leading to a prolonged dispute over the results. The federal government eventually intervened, recognizing the Republican candidates, but the bitterness and violence of the election left a lasting scar on the state’s political landscape.

The presidential election of 1872 bears eerie similarities to the political divide in America today. Both periods are marked by deep polarization, with starkly divided political factions that seem irreconcilable. In 1872 there were high tensions between those supporting federal efforts to enforce civil rights and those, including the Ku Klux Klan, who were using violence to keep Black men from voting. This mirrors today’s divisions over issues like racial justice, voting rights, and the role of federal government in addressing social issues.

Additionally, the 1872 election was rife with accusations of corruption, electoral fraud, and political violence, particularly in states like Louisiana. These elements echo current concerns over election integrity, voter suppression, and the potential for political violence.

Just as the 1872 election exposed the fragility of American democracy during Reconstruction, the current political climate highlights the challenges of maintaining a stable and functioning democracy amid profound ideological divisions.

Both eras also feature debates over the influence of media and the power of political rhetoric and the publishing of outright lies to inflame passions.

Guest:

Dana Bash is CNN's Chief Political Correspondent. She is the co-author with David Fisher of "America's Deadliest Election," a book about the little-known 1872 Louisiana gubernatorial election.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

