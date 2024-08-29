KLRN's ¡SALUD! returns with salutes to Latinas committed to excellence

KLRN, San Antonio’s PBS affiliate, has announced a new season of ¡SALUD!, a groundbreaking series that tells the stories of local Latinas who are leading in business, government, and the arts.

The public television locally produced program has spotlighted some high-profile individuals including Hope Andrade, Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, Patsy Torres, Dolores Huerta, and Carmen Tafolla.

For three seasons ¡SALUD! has been hosted by San Antonio influencer and blogger Melanie Mendez-Gonzales, but this season well-respected television journalist Jessie Degollado is joining the on-air presentation. Degollado will be featured in a new segment titled “Getting Started,” where she talks with Latina leaders about how they got their start and what propelled them into their current roles. Drawing from her 40-year career in television news, Degollado hopes to provide a new generation of trailblazers with insight, advice, and lessons learned from those who have come before.

Season four of ¡SALUD! premieres Thursday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. on-air (channel 9.1) and online with the PBS app. For more information and to watch past episodes on-demand, visit klrn.org/salud.

Guests:

Jessie Degollado is a 40-year veteran television journalist and co-host of KLRN’s ¡SALUD!.

Sheri St. Clare is KLRN’s Director of news and production

