South Texas candidate raided by Texas AG

The Democratic nominee in the race for House District 80 claims she is the victim of a Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s voter intimidation scheme.

Last week South Texas candidate Cecilia Castellano, her legislative aide Manuel Medina, and other campaign workers were raided by the AG’s office. Officials say it was part of an investigation into a vote harvesting operation.

According to records the probe began in 2022 after a complaint was filed by a losing candidate in a Democratic primary runoff in Frio County. The investigation centers on a longtime political operative accused of illegally collecting mail-in ballots for local elections, including Castellano's 2024 campaign.

But LULAC, League of United Latin American Citizens, is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the raids LULAC leaders have condemned the raids as intimidation tactics designed to suppress the Latino vote.

Medina, who was a controversial head of the Bexar County Democrats and was a candidate for San Antonio mayor, told the Houston Chronicle the investigation is a politically motivated attempt to hurt Castellano.

Castellano is a candidate for state representative for House District 80 which covers South Texas, including Uvalde. The current representative, Tracy King, is a Democrat and is retiring. The Republican in the race is Don McLaughlin, the former mayor of Uvalde. He has been endorsed by top state Republicans, including Attorney General Ken Paxton.

This seat has been identified by Republicans as a key opportunity to flip red.

Cecilia Castillano is a Democratic candidate for Texas House District 80.

