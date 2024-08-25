UTSA offers influencer degree

A digital social media influencer is an individual who has a large following on social media platforms and uses their fan base to promote products, services, or ideas to their audience. They often have a unique voice, style, or expertise that resonates with their followers, making them trusted sources of information and recommendations.

Becoming an influencer is now a top dream job for young people. It looks fun and almost effortless, but the road to becoming a successful influencer requires a combination of strategy, creativity, and consistency. In short, it’s a grind to become a star of the small screen, gather over a million online followers and monetize it all by winning lucrative contracts with corporations who want to exploit the trust you’ve established.

Now the University of Texas at San Antonio is launching a college degree program in becoming a digital social media influencer.

The UTSA bachelor’s degree in digital media influence is designed for aspiring content creators. The university’s promotional materials explain, “Unlike other digital media degrees, this program focuses on the psychology of media and teaching persuasion that can move an audience to action. Students work closely with faculty to curate projects and coursework to their chosen audience, offering a customized learning experience.”

The emergence of digital social media influencer degrees is a direct response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in this rapidly evolving field. As businesses continue to rely on influencers to reach and engage with their target audiences, the demand for individuals with the necessary skills is expected to remain strong.

While it is possible to develop these skills independently, pursuing a degree program offers several advantages, including a structured curriculum, hands-on experience, and enhanced credibility. For those aspiring to build successful careers as digital social media influencers, a degree program can provide a solid foundation for success.

The influencer marketing industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Brands are increasingly turning to influencers to reach and engage with their target audiences in a more authentic and effective manner.

The rise of social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube has created unprecedented opportunities for individuals to build large and engaged followings. This has led to a surge in the number of aspiring influencers who are seeking formal education to enhance their skills and increase their chances of success.

Individuals who develop the skills necessary to become successful digital social media influencers are highly sought after in the job market. These skills include content creation, audience engagement, brand partnerships, and social media analytics. Employers are increasingly recognizing the value that influencers bring to their organizations, as they can help to increase brand awareness, drive sales, and build customer loyalty. As the influencer marketing industry continues to grow, the demand for skilled professionals is expected to remain strong.

Guest:

Chad Mahood, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Communication at UTSA. His teaching focuses on new media technologies, media effects, research methods and statistics, and communication theory.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, August 26, 2024.