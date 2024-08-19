Nicholas Kristof's lessons from 30 Years of covering the world

American journalist Nicholas Kristof has had a profound impact on journalism since he began his career in 1984 with The New York Times. Since then, he has reported from six continents and traveled to more than 150 countries. His courageous reporting has earned him two Pulitzer Prizes. The first, shared with his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, was awarded in 1990 for their coverage of China’s Tiananmen Square democracy movement. He received the second in 2006, for his reporting on the genocide in Darfur, a region in western Sudan.

Kristof’s reporting has not only informed the public but also influenced global discourse. He is recognized for his interviews with figures such as former President Barack Obama and former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and for his pioneering role as the first blogger on The New York Times website. He has always advocated for human rights and given voice to the voiceless.

He has co-authored five best-selling books with his wife, including Half the Sky and A Path Appears, which inspired the PBS documentary series of the same names. His latest work, a memoir titled Chasing Hope: A Reporter’s Life, offers a deeply personal account of his experiences and insights.

Trinity University will host Kristof as the speaker for the 2024 Maverick Lecture. Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, will present: “Lessons from 30 Years of Covering the World” on Thursday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m., in Trinity University’s Stieren Theater.

This event is free and open to the public; registration is required. For any questions about the lecture, please reach out to the Office of Conferences and Special Programs at (210) 999-7601. Register for the event here.

The Maverick Lecture is underwritten by the William and Salomé Scanlan Foundation.

Guest:

