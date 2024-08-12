Downtown carriages plus the history of the horse

There was a time when horses were common in the streets of San Antonio. Equine transportation was how people traveled before the age of the automobile. San Antonio was at the heart of the era of cowboy trail drives and depended on the horse.

But now tourist-focused horse-drawn carriages are the only vestige of that past and they too could soon be gone.

The City of San Antonio is considering a ban on the carriages. Currently the city is surveying residents, tourists and business owners to understand how they feel about horse-drawn carriages downtown.

Councilmember Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez (D2) is one of the loudest voices in favor of the ban saying they don’t belong in the streets of downtown.

Carriages have been licensed in San Antonio since 1865. Five companies currently have permits to operate five carriages each on downtown streets, within two miles of City Hall.

The city’s survey ends on Tuesday, Aug.13. You can take the survey here.

Stephanie Garcia is the owner of two horse-drawn carriages companies, Yellow Rose and HRH.

History of The Horse

The horse has played an indispensable role in shaping human history. Understanding the evolutionary journey of this remarkable creature offers profound insights into our own past.

From its humble beginnings as a fox-sized, forest-dwelling creature in North America, the horse underwent millions of years of adaptation to the changing environment. The development of longer legs, specialized teeth, and a single-toed hoof transformed it into a creature perfectly suited for life on the open plains. This evolutionary process, meticulously documented by paleontologists, is a testament to nature's ingenuity and the power of adaptation.

The horse was first seen as prey by early man and was almost hunted into extinction. But it was saved by herders who cultivated the animal for meat, milk and hides. But then horses were used to pull carts and eventually for riding.

The domestication of the horse marked a pivotal turning point in human civilization. These powerful animals provided unmatched transportation, enabling humans to travel greater distances more efficiently. Cavalry units transformed warfare, with the horse becoming a symbol of military might. Beyond warfare, horses were essential for agriculture, hauling plows and transporting crops. Their contributions to trade and commerce were equally significant, as they facilitated the exchange of goods and ideas across vast territories.

The cultural impact of the horse is immeasurable. From ancient civilizations to modern-day societies, the horse has been revered as a symbol of freedom, strength, and beauty. In mythology and folklore, it has been associated with gods, heroes, and spirits. Horse racing, equestrian sports, and rodeos continue to captivate audiences worldwide. The horse has also served as a loyal companion, providing emotional support and companionship to countless individuals.

Timothy C. Winegard's new book “The Horse: A Galloping History of Humanity” tells the epic history of the noble beast. For thousands of years the horse has carried the fate of civilizations on its powerful back. For millennia it was the primary mode of transportation, an essential farming machine, a steadfast companion, and a formidable weapon of war. Possessing a unique combination of size, speed, strength, and stamina, the horse dominated every facet of human life and shaped the very scope of human ambition. And we still live among its galloping shadows.

From the thundering cavalry charges of Alexander the Great to the streets of New York during the Great Manure Crisis of 1894 and beyond, horses have shaped both the grand arc of history and our everyday lives. Horses revolutionized the way we hunted, traded, traveled, farmed, fought, worshipped, and interacted. They fundamentally reshaped the human genome and the world's linguistic map. They determined international borders, molded cultures, fueled economies, and built global superpowers. They decided the destinies of conquerors and empires. They were vectors of lethal disease and contributed to lifesaving medical innovations. Horses even inspired architecture, invention, furniture, and fashion. Without the horse men might have never needed to wear pants.

Timothy C. Winegard is the author of the new book “THE HORSE: A Galloping History of Humanity.”

