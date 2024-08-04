Questions raised after Texas Neo-Nazi attack

Questions are being raised after a group of neo-Nazis allegedly attacked a family gathering on the San Marcos River. The incident happened in June at Don’s Fish Camp in the Central Texas town of Martindale.

The incident, first reported by the Texas Observer and Bellingcat, appears to be racially motivated. Video of the attack includes audio where someone can we heard yelling "white power."

Of the eight people involved in the attack, five have been identified as members or supporters of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, or ABT.

But only one person was arrested by a Caldwell County constable prompting criticism of the law enforcement response.

Guest:

Steven Monacelli is an investigative reporter with the Texas Observer. His latest article is “Neo-Nazi Gang Affiliates Attacked a Mixed-Race Family in Martindale, Only One Was Arrested.”

How does this violent incident fit with a pattern of a growing number of white supremacist attacks and marches in Texas?

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, August 5, 2024.