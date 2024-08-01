Give bees a chance

Bees in South Texas face a precarious existence. Pesticides, habitat loss, and climate change pose significant threats to these vital pollinators. Their decline has far-reaching consequences for our ecosystem and food supply. Bees contribute immensely to agricultural productivity, ensuring the abundance of fruits, vegetables, and nuts we consume.

Protecting bees is crucial for maintaining a balanced environment. Planting bee-friendly flowers, reducing pesticide use, and supporting local beekeepers are steps individuals can take. By understanding the importance of bees and taking action, we can help safeguard their populations and ensure a sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come

The "Talking Bees Roadshow," supported by the Healthy Hive Foundation in partnership with master beekeeper Konrad Bouffard of Round Rock Honey, is providing the community an opportunity to learn about bees. They have a crucial role in the environment.

With a grant from H-E-B’s “Our Texas Our Future” program, the Healthy Hive Foundation is bringing family-friendly talks to public libraries across Texas, at no cost to the community.

From understanding the intricacies of bee behavior to exploring the environmental benefits of pollination, this event promises something for everyone. Get up close and personal with these incredible insects and learn how you can support bee-friendly practices in your everyday life.

August 6, 12024, 2:30–1:30 p.m., Collins Library, San Antonio

August 6, 2024, 3:30–4:30 p.m., Guerra Library, San Antonio

August 6, 2024, 6:30–7:30 p.m., McCreless Library, San Antonio

August 13, 2024, 12:30–1:30 p.m., Central Library, San Antonio

August 13, 2024, 3:30–4:30 p.m., Encino Library, San Antonio

August 13, 2024, 6:30–7:30 p.m., Potranco Library, San Antonio

August 20, 2024, 12:30–1:30 p.m., Carver Library, San Antonio

August 20, 2024, 3:30–4:30 p.m., Great Northwest Library, San Antonio

August 20, 2024, 6:30–7:30 p.m., Thousand Oaks Library, San Antonio

Guests:

Konrad Bouffard is with Round Rock Honey. He is a beekeeper with over 20 years of experience.

Mikaila Ulmer is the CEO of Me & The Bees Lemonade

