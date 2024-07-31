FRONTLINE investigates the rise of the Neo-Nazi AfD Party in Germany

Since the Holocaust, Germany has worked to overcome its Nazi history. But over the past decade, Germany has faced a rising wave of far-right violence and plots against Jews, Muslims, immigrants and politicians—amid accusations that the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party (AfD) has provoked violence, which it denies.

The rise of the AfD has been one of the most significant political developments in Germany in recent years.

The AfD's success has prompted fears that the party is reintroducing xenophobia and anti-Semitism into mainstream discourse. The use of Nazi-era slogans and imagery, combined with the party's hardline stance on immigration and Islam, has led to accusations that the AfD is fostering an environment in which extremist ideas can flourish. As the party continues to gain influence, the concern is that it could erode the post-war consensus against far-right ideologies in Germany, with potentially dangerous consequences for the country's democratic fabric.

Founded in 2013 as an ultra conservative party opposing Germany's role in the European Union’s financial bailouts, the AfD quickly evolved into a broader right-wing populist movement. This transformation was fueled by growing public discontent with the German government's handling of immigration, particularly during the 2015 migrant crisis, which saw an influx of refugees from the Middle East and Africa. The AfD capitalized on fears about cultural change, economic burden, and security concerns, using a nationalist and anti-immigration platform to gain support.

The AfD's appeal has been strongest in eastern Germany, where economic conditions and feelings of marginalization have made the population more receptive to populist messages. The party has also benefited from a broader European trend of rising right-wing populism, as voters increasingly turn to parties that challenge the political establishment and offer simple solutions to complex issues.

The AfD’s rise has sparked significant concern, both in Germany and internationally, due to its connections to far-right extremism and Nazi-era slogans and positions. Some AfD leaders have made statements that appear to downplay the atrocities of the Nazi regime, with references to the Holocaust as a "speck of bird poop" on German history and calls to end the country’s culture of remembrance. The party's nationalist rhetoric and focus on preserving a homogeneous German identity have drawn comparisons to the ideology of the Nazis, raising alarms about the potential normalization of far-right extremism in German politics.

Guest:

Evan Williams is a film maker (Germany’s Neo-Nazis & the Far Right, Escaping Eritrea, Myanmar’s Killing Fields.) He investigates with FRONTLINE the rise of far-right extremism in modern-day Germany.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.