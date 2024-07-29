The epic sci-fi summer of 1982

In the summer of 1982, eight science fiction films were released within six weeks of one another. 'E.T.,' 'Tron,' 'Star Trek: Wrath of Khan,' 'Conan the Barbarian,' 'Blade Runner,' 'Poltergeist,' 'The Thing,' and 'Mad Max: The Road Warrior.'

It’s incredible to look back at how Hollywood was able to gin these eight films for summer audiences while also minting a batch of cinema that became classics. But at the time not all of these releases were blockbuster hits. It was only later with videotape releases did some of these films find a different kind of blockbuster success. The first blockbuster store opened on October 19, 1985, in Dallas.

What was behind this burst of creativity from the movie making industry? In “The Future Was Now,” author Chris Nashawaty recounts the genesis of these films.

Steven Spielberg was at the height of his powers, conceives E.T. as an unlikely family tale, and quietly takes over the troubled production of 'Poltergeist,' a horror film he had been nurturing for years.

Ridley Scott, fresh off the success of Alien, tries his hand at an odd Philip K. Dick story that becomes 'Blade Runner,' a neo-noir masterpiece set in a dystopian Los Angeles. It pushed the boundaries of visual effects and explored complex themes of identity and humanity. Its haunting atmosphere, iconic imagery, and philosophical depth elevated sci-fi to new artistic heights.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' captured hearts worldwide with its heartwarming tale of friendship and acceptance. Steven Spielberg's masterful direction and John Williams' unforgettable score transformed a story about an alien into a timeless classic.

'The Thing' offered a chilling and claustrophobic horror-sci-fi experience. John Carpenter's suspenseful direction and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects created a terrifying alien that has become a genre icon.

'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' saved the iconic franchise by sidelining Gene Rodenberry and delivering a thrilling space adventure with action, character development, and the death of Spock. The film's exploration of morality and loss resonated with audiences, proving that sci-fi could be intellectually stimulating as well as entertaining. And also profitable for the studios.

Guest:

Chris Nashawaty is the author of "The Future Was Now, Madmen, Mavericks and the Epic Sci-Fi Summer of 1982." He is the former Entertainment Weekly film critic.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

