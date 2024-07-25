Dems file ethics complaint against podcaster Sen. Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz is a U.S. Senator from Texas and also a full-time volunteer podcaster. Three times a week Cruz takes to the microphone to provide his hot takes on conservative politics.

But there are ethical questions about Cruz’s side hustle and his relationship with iHeartMedia, the conservative broadcaster which is headquartered in San Antonio.

There are questions about whether the media company is actually supporting using the podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz,” as a ruse to funnel cash and other support to Cruz’s struggling reelection campaign.

A Cruz spokesperson has said the senator does not gain financially on the podcaster deal; however, the company has contributed $787,000 to a political action committee backing Cruz's Senate reelection campaign against Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Collin Allred of Dallas. The two are neck-and-neck in recent polling.

Volunteering for free for a multi-billion-dollar media conglomeration but also having $787,000 donated to Cruz’s PAC is causing some to be suspicious. This has resulted in complaints against Cruz to be filed with the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics. Michael Tijerina, a Collin County Democratic Party precinct chair, recently filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee.

He accuses Cruz of violating federal law and Senate ethics rules by flouting earned income limits, a ban on receiving payments for appearances or speaking engagements, and financial disclosure requirements.

Mary Higbe is a Collin County Democrats Precinct Chair, Co-Chair of the Funds and Communication Committee, and Chair of the Johnson-Richards Dinner.

