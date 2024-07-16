Rep. Steve Allison on public school funding

State Representative Steve Allison (Rep D-121) won’t be going back to Austin for the next regular legislative session. Allison lost his re-election in the Republican primary to Marc LaHood. LaHood won with the financial support of Gov. Greg Abbott due to Allison’s opposition to the school voucher plan.

But Allison isn’t going away quietly. The longtime supporter of public education continues to call for Abbott to fully fund public schools in Texas.

Allison has represented the Northside House District 121 since 2018. He was seen as a strong conservative who also attracted moderate voters.

However, in 2023 Allison cast his vote against Abbott’s school voucher bill along with 20 other Republican lawmakers and the Democrats in the House. That was enough to stop the bill from passing and draw the ire of Abbott who has cut public school funding.

As recently as June, Allison has demanded Abbott call a special session of the Texas legislature to fix school funding. In an opinion essay published in the Express-News, Allison wrote that Texas public schools are facing dire needs.

And Allison said Abbott was violating the Texas State Constitution by harming the state’s public school system.

Guest:

State Representative Steve Allison is a Republican and represents TX-District 121.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.