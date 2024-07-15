Reactions to the Trump assassination attempt

On Saturday there was an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The shooting happened at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and was carried live on national television.

Trump survived with a superficial wound to his ear and the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed at the scene by the Secret Service. At this time the gunman’s motives remain a mystery.

Little is known about him. He was a registered Republican, and some stories have emerged from former peers saying he had been bullied in school.

One person in the crowd was killed by Crooks.

What happened was both unthinkable but also, many say, predictable. Political rhetoric in America has grown increasingly polarized and intense, especially since the 2016 presidential election. There’s been increased polarization. The political landscape has become more divided, with stronger partisan divides between Republicans and Democrats. There is also the clear decline in civility which has been championed by Trump himself and his allies.

Political discourse has seen a decline in civility, with more personal attacks and less decorum in public debates. The use of extreme language and hyperbole has become more common, often leading to a more charged and less constructive political environment.

Social media is an amplifier for political conflict. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have magnified political messages, often leading to more extreme viewpoints being circulated widely.

In addition, there is the 24-hour news cycle of partisan cable news channels and online news sources that continuously cover political events. These platforms are contributing to a more constant and often sensationalized discourse which proliferates disinformation. The spread of conspiracy theories and false information has affected political rhetoric, often leading to increased distrust in institutions which feeds into the cycle.

And this has become our new normal. How can we counter the spread of disinformation that appears crafted to beat down our perception of truth?

Meanwhile, has the attempted assassination of Donald Trump actually changed anything?

The Republican party's Project 2025 is still an entity many fear could be a playbook that negatively affects our democracy—as President Joe Biden is still facing questions about his ability to win the election.

Guest:

Drew Harwell is a Washington Post Technology Reporter

Jon Taylor is a professor of political science and chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography. He holds a PhD in political science from the University of Oklahoma.

This interview will be recorded on July 15, 2024.