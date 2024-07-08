CPS Energy summer heat demand update

New data from the Office of the State Climatologist at Texas A&M University verifies that we suffered through an exceptionally hot summer last summer. The number of triple-digit days was greater than the previous year. And the summer of 2024 is looking to be even hotter.

This extreme heat comes with consequences and challenges that CPS Energy, San Antonio’s electricity provider, must confront.

CPS Energy has been developing a summer preparedness plan. The utility has now completed preparedness activities as part of the formal response to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). CPS Energy attests that all transmission systems and generation units are fully compliant with all required readiness activities.

CPS Energy has focused on conducting planned maintenance for all generation units for the 2024 summer season. This includes additional hurricane preparation for the recently acquired plants in Corpus Christi and Laredo.

CPS Energy has taken several steps to prepare for reliable power plant operations during the summer.

These efforts include and are not limited to the following:



Conducting power plant and equipment system checks



Servicing power plant cooling systems



Reviewing power plant summer operating procedures, including emergency operations



Emergency supplies such as utility poles and transformers are in stock to ensure quick service restoration in case of an outage. CPS Energy has also enhanced its system for prioritizing outages and performing unplanned infrastructure work to resolve critical service issues on time.

For more information about CPS Energy’s summer readiness efforts, click here.

Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy.

