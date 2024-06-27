U.S. Surgeon General declares gun violence a public health crisis

On Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a national public health crisis. This advisory is the first from the Office of the Surgeon General that is dedicated to firearm violence and its consequences.

“We don’t have to continue down this path, and we don’t have to subject our children to the ongoing horror of firearm violence in America. All Americans deserve to live their lives free from firearm violence, as well as from the fear and devastation that it brings,” said Murthy.

Recently, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged a rule that would require private gun sellers to become licensed and perform background checks on gun buyers. As a result of this challenge, a federal judge blocked implementation of the rule in Texas and three other states.

The United States ranks among the highest countries in the world for its rates of firearm violence. With the most resources out of all the other nations suffering from high levels of gun violence, why has going to the grocery store, the movie theater or attending school become a new danger in the United States?

Nicole Golden is the Executive Director for Texas Gun Sense.

This interview will be recorded on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

