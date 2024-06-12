Kids Count finds Texas failing

Do you agree that all children in Texas — regardless of race, class, gender, or national origin — deserve to fulfill their potential and have the opportunity to thrive?

Over the last several years, Texas children and youth have faced serious challenges and disruptions to their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Children of color, in particular, were disproportionately impacted by the disease itself and by the economic crisis that ensued. To be clear, the economic impacts exacerbated existing inequities in our systems across racial and ethnic lines.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Texas went from 43rd to 45th in overall child well-being (based on measures of economic well-being, education, health, and family and community) between 2018 and 2022.

There are documented worsening conditions for Texas children and youth. Texas children are growing into the leaders of tomorrow. It is therefore the state’s responsibility to ensure that it provide opportunities for all kids equitably.

Texas can be a state where all children can thrive. The Kids Count report and data maps provide a deeper understanding of child well-being in Texas and identify opportunities to invest in Texas children.

Guest:

Coda Rayo-Garza is a research and data director at Every Texan.

