Reflecting on Rick Perry's years leading Texas

Rick Perry is the longest-serving governor in Texas history. After ascending to the governor’s job after the presidential victory of George W. Bush, Perry won three gubernatorial elections, thus occupying the governor’s mansion from 2000 to 2015.

But what did Perry actually accomplish during those 15 years? His focus was on economic growth, conservative policies, and energy development, which could have contributed to why Texas is in the condition it’s in today.

But Perry had his challenges and missteps that led many far-right conservatives to question his fundamental conservative values.

In 2007, Perry issued an executive order in Texas mandating that all girls entering the sixth grade receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which can prevent cervical cancer caused by certain strains of the virus. His decision was met with fierce opposition from conservative groups, parents, and lawmakers who argued that the vaccine mandate infringed upon parental rights and could promote promiscuity among young girls. Critics also raised concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Under pressure from conservative activists and some members of his own party, Perry's executive order was eventually overturned by the Texas Legislature. The state lawmakers passed a bill that overturned the mandate, making it optional for parents to choose whether their daughters would receive the HPV vaccine.

Similarly, Perry's ambitious plan for the Trans-Texas Corridor faced significant backlash and ultimately failed to materialize. The Trans-Texas Corridor was a proposed network of toll roads, rail lines, and utility infrastructure that aimed to alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate economic development in Texas. However, the plan drew criticism from various groups, including farmers, ranchers, environmentalists, and property rights advocates, who were concerned about the potential environmental impact, loss of land through eminent domain, the overdependence of tolling for private profit, and the privatization of public infrastructure.

Despite Perry's efforts to push forward with the Trans-Texas Corridor project, the opposition grew stronger, leading to legislative roadblocks and public outcry. Ultimately, in 2009, the Texas Legislature passed a moratorium on the Trans-Texas Corridor project, effectively halting its progress. Perry's vision for the ambitious transportation project was never fully realized, and the concept was abandoned in favor of more incremental and localized transportation infrastructure improvements in Texas.

Perry's political legacy in Texas could be seen as the development of the overt pay-to-play system that has been expanded and hardened under Perry’s successor Governor Greg Abbott.

Perry was able to use his 15 years in the governor’s office to consolidate power and weaponize the veto, converting what was at one time thought to be a weak governor’s office into one of the most powerful in the union.

Since protocol doesn’t allow the Texas legislature to challenge the governor’s veto and have it overturned, this gives the Texas governor an unchecked and unconstitutional authority over the legislative branch.

Perry vetoed a total of 301 bills over his tenure as governor. None were overturned by the legislature because they are blocked. In Perry’s first legislative session, while governor, he vetoed a record 80 bills which was seen as a message to the political establishment that Perry wanted to be feared and taken seriously.

Economically, Perry presided over a period of significant growth and prosperity in Texas. Under his leadership, the state became a magnet for businesses, boasting job creation rates that outpaced the national average. Perry's emphasis on low taxes, limited government regulation, and tort reform contributed to Texas' reputation as a business-friendly state. The energy sector, particularly the boom in oil and natural gas production, flourished during his time in office, bolstering the state's economy and solidifying its status as an energy powerhouse.

Perry also prioritized education reform, including efforts to increase accountability in public schools and expand access to higher education. He implemented measures such as the Texas Education Accountability System, which tied school funding to performance metrics, and the Texas Top Ten Percent Plan, which guaranteed admission to Texas public universities for students graduating in the top ten percent of their high school class.

Brandon Rottinghaus is the author of Rick Perry: A Political Life. He holds a PhD in political science from Northwestern University. His teaching and research interests center on Texas politics, public opinion, and executive and legislative relations. He is the author of several books, dozens of academic journals, and editor and contributor to multiple edited volumes. Most recently he the is author of the book Inside Texas Politics and Inside American Government (both Oxford University Press). He has provided commentary on national and Texas politics in hundreds of media outlets. He is the co-host of Party Politics, a podcast and show on PBS/TV8 on Houston Public Media.

