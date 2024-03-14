What you need to know about Opill

In July 2023, the FDA made history by approving the first daily birth control pill, Opill, to be sold over-the-counter (OTC). This marks a significant step for women's health by potentially improving access to contraception and reducing unintended pregnancies.

The decision was celebrated as a breakthrough for women’s health by providing increased accessibility to reliable birth control. Previously, obtaining birth control often required a doctor's visit, which can be expensive, time-consuming, or inconvenient. OTC availability allows women to bypass these hurdles and take control of their reproductive health.

It's expected that the over-the counter-sale of Opill will reduce unintended pregnancies.

Experts say easier access to birth control translates to a potential decrease in unintended pregnancies and this can have a ripple effect, leading to better maternal and infant health outcomes.

Women’s reproductive health advocates say having over-the-counter options empowers women to make informed choices about their bodies and family planning. It fosters a sense of autonomy and reduces dependence on the healthcare system for a basic need.

But there are potential concerns. The birth control pill isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. While Opill might be suitable for many, it's crucial to remember it's a progestin-only pill. Consulting a doctor can ensure the best fit for individual medical history and preferences.

A doctor's visit often includes screenings for underlying health conditions that could be impacted by birth control. Bypassing this step might raise concerns for some women, particularly those with a high risk of blood clots or other complications.

And there is the concern of misinformation and misuse of Opill. Easier access doesn't guarantee proper use. Educational campaigns are crucial to ensure women understand how to take the pill effectively and when to seek professional guidance.

Overall, the over-the-counter birth control pill offers a significant step towards greater reproductive healthcare access for women. However, it's important to acknowledge the potential drawbacks and ensure educational resources are readily available for informed decision-making.

Guest:

Mitchell Creinin, MD is a professor and director of the Complex Family Planning Fellowship Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The University of California Davis Health.

