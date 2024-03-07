Remembering Joyce Slocum and her leadership in public radio

Joyce Slocum, who led both NPR and Texas Public Radio into a new era for public media, died Sunday from complications of colon cancer. She was 66.

Colleagues remembered her as a successful lawyer and media executive who used her intelligence and principles as a moral force to shepherd news organizations through turbulent times.

“Joyce’s passing is a tremendous loss for TPR and the public media sector,” said TPR Board Chair Lori Castillo. ”Because of her impact as NPR’s interim CEO, Joyce was admired and respected across the industry. Moreover, her ambitious vision for TPR has made it one of the leaders among public media organizations.”

Slocum was instrumental in TPR’s growth from an organization of modest size and ambition to one whose reach and influence is recognized nationwide, with a deep passion for storytelling rooted in South Texas.

Before Slocum came to TPR in 2014, she served as interim CEO of NPR in Washington D.C. for nine months. Slocum was there from 2008 to 2013, and she was credited as having a stabilizing presence on the public broadcasting network.

Slocum was NPR’s general counsel when she was asked to lead the organization in 2011 following a period of turmoil marked by financial and morale issues.

"She provided strong and steady leadership when it was most needed," said NPR Spokesperson Isabel Lara. "Staff remember her as a compassionate leader who lifted morale with her energy, enthusiasm and good humor."

During her time leading NPR, Slocum defended the network on Capitol Hill while championing new programming and podcasts — including the "TED Radio Hour" — that would mark a renaissance of new programming for NPR.

She also spearheaded lesser-known initiatives that have had long-term impact, like accessibility and captioning for the hearing-impaired.

On today's episode of The Source, we reflect on Slocum's leadership at Texas Public Radio and NPR.

Guests:

Sheryl Leach is a creator of the children's show Barney & Friends.

Tim Watt is a former Texas Public Radio board chair.

Tim Swan is a former Texas Public Radio board chair.

Jordan Vexler is a former Texas Public Radio board chair.

James Lifshutz is a former Texas Public Radio board chair.

Dan Katz is the TPR vice president of news.

Nathan Cone is the TPR vice president for cultural and community engagement.

Joey Palacios is the TPR News social media manager.

Scott Simon is an author and the host of NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

