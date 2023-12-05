Is Trump running for dictator?

As Donald Trump runs to reclaim the White House he has repeatedly shown that if elected, he will be willing to undermine democratic institutions and norms. And he would end the American republic.

The strongest proof that Trump would overthrow the U.S. government in order to remain in power and end the constitutional democracy is that he’s already tried to do it at least once. That’s what happened on January 6, 2021.

The crowd of MAGA enthusiasts and Proud Boys weren’t storming the Capitol for any other reason than to stop the counting of the Electoral College votes and block the peaceful transition of power to the winner of the 2020 election Democrat Joe Biden.

They were called to Washington D.C. by Trump, and he directed them to the Capitol building to “fight like hell.”

Trump has a long history of authoritarian behavior. He has praised dictators like Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban. He has also expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

In John Kelly’s book about serving at the White House chief of staff for Trump he writes that Trump praised Hitler during a 2018 while on a trip to Paris to commemorate the armistice after World War l.

“Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” Trump reportedly told Kelly, who was explaining to the 45th President the basic elements of the history of the two World Wars.

Last month during a Veteran’s Day speech in Claremont, N.H. Trump took a page from Hitler’s speeches when he vowed to “root out” his political opponents.

“We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections,” Trump said adding “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream.”

This language goes far beyond even overheated political stumping. Historians say this rhetoric is reminiscent of authoritarians as they dehumanize their opponents while they prepare for political violence.

Trump has attacked the media, the judiciary, and the electoral process. He has also threatened to use violence to prevent his removal from office. These actions are evidence that Trump is not committed to democracy and the U.S. Constitution.

Trump has also surrounded himself with advisors who have authoritarian sympathies. Several of his former advisors, such as Steve Bannon and Roger Stone, have expressed support for white nationalism and fascism.

Trump has made clear that, in a second term, he would govern like a dictator. He has called for suspending the Constitution, building vast deportation camps, weaponizing the Department of Justice, and mass firing career civil servants.

All this evidence and more is in the public space about Trump’s authoritarian plan, yet according to polling, he is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for president. And there are polls that show Trump beating Biden.

The Atlantic’s newest issue is sounding the alarm over a potential second term by former President Trump, warning that another four years under the former president would be worse than the first.

For The Atlantic’s January/February issue, the magazine published a 24-article project titled “If Trump Wins” to outline what a second Trump presidency would look like.

Guest:

Thomas Michael Nichols is a staff writer at The Atlantic. He is an academic specialist on international affairs, and retired professor at the U.S. Naval War College. His work deals with issues involving Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs. His article in the special edition of The Atlantic is “What Trump’s Second Term Could Look Like.” In his article “Trump Crosses a Crucial Line," Nichols lays out his increasing concern about the language showing up in Trump's speeches -- language which Nichols argues is aligning more and more with the history and methods of fascism.

This interview was recorded on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.