Are you ready for next-gen wearable tech?

The latest developments in consumer wearable technology, like smart glasses and an AI pin, could be at the top of many Christmas wish lists this holiday season.

Consumer wearable technology has seen significant advancements in recent years, driven by advancements in miniaturization, sensor technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). These advancements have led to the development of more powerful, versatile, and stylish wearable devices that are capable of providing a wider range of features and benefits to users.

Smart glasses are wearable devices that look like traditional spectacles, but the product promises to provide access to a constant display of information and video access.

The digital information could be layered onto the view of the real world, providing users with hands-free access to information and entertainment. They are similar to regular glasses, but they contain a small computer and display that overlay digital images onto the wearer's field of view.

There are still questions about how well smart glasses actually work and if they can become truly practical for everyday use. There are challenges for battery life, privacy concerns, a sense of overwhelm for the user, safety concerns if used while driving.

New for consumers to consider is the Humane AI Pin. It is a wearable AI device that aims to provide users with a more seamless and intuitive way to interact with technology. It is a small, square device that attaches to clothing with a magnetic battery pack. The Pin is powered by a Snapdragon processor and runs on the company's own operating system, called Cosmos.

The Pin's primary function is to connect users to AI models through software called AI Mic. This software can be used to access a variety of AI-powered features.

The promise of the Humane AI Pin is to replace the smartphone as a person’s primary portable computer device. While that may not happen, the AI Pin is still in the early stages of development and has the potential to be a groundbreaking device.

Guest:

Jason Hiner is the editor in chief of ZDNET. He's an award-winning journalist, editor, and video host. He was formerly senior editorial director at CNET where he ran global product reviews across North America, Europe, and Asia.

