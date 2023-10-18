'The 13th Step' podcast investigates sexual harassment in the recovery industry

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Three New Hampshire men have been charged with conspiracy to harass and intimidate two journalists after one of the suspects was caught on camera throwing a brick at a home.

The charges came after a year of investigations following incidents at several houses in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts connected to the journalists, the US Attorney’s Office said.

The two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists, reporter Lauren Chooljian and editor Dan Barrick, were targeted at their homes after they released an investigative report against a New Hampshire businessman Eric Spofford, who founded New Hampshire’s largest network of addiction treatment centers, according to NHPR.

The journalists had reported that Spofford allegedly used his position to prey on women in recovery at his treatment centers.

"The alleged harassment and intimidation of the victims included the vandalism — on five separate occasions — of the victims’ homes," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts. The vandalism attacks, which included bricks, large rocks and spray paint, also targeted the home of one journalist’s immediate family.

Spofford has denied any connection to the vandalism; however, he has tried to convince NHPR to retract Chooljian's story about him. Also Spofford sued NHPR for defamation after Chooljian's investigation of his alleged misconduct was published. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case.

NHPR has released a podcast, "The 13th Step," about the entire Spofford saga. The threats against the journalists have drawn national attention.

Guest: Lauren Chooljian is a New Hampshire Public Radio journalist and host of "The 13th Step."

