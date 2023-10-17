45 is the new 50 for colorectal screenings

The recommended age to get screened for colorectal cancer was recently moved from 50 years of age to 45. This was due to a rise in colorectal cancer in younger adults.

A colonoscopy is a life-saving exam that is used to detect cancers or colon polyps. These polyps can be precancerous or benign and often don’t present with symptoms. They can only be found with an examination.

For the colonoscopy exam, the doctor will insert a long, flexible tube with a tiny camera through the rectum. The video camera will help identify abnormal tissue in the colon and rectum.

But many people put off their colonoscopies due to anxieties, embarrassment, or not wanting to deal with the “prep” of the exam. The prep includes eating low fiber foods days prior to the procedure and taking laxatives to help clean out the colon.

Some people say they don’t have time for the prep and procedure, but the alternative could be getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Guest:

Dr. Cynthia Cantu is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. She is also the medical director of the UT Health De Zavala primary care clinic.

