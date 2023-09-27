The forecast for San Antonio's climate-changed summers

The sweltering summer of 2023 has seen a historic heat wave stretching from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California's desert.

The summer of 2023 was San Antonio's hottest on record with an average temperature of 88.7°F. San Antonio experienced 64 triple-digit days and 17 days with temperatures of 105°F or higher. The most consecutive 100°F days was 23, ending on August 21, 2023. The number of over 90°F days is also breaking a record in 2023.

The question being asked is was 2023 just an unusually hot summer? Did we just happen to experience a once in a century weather anomaly? Or was this climate change pushing the temperature higher? With record highs being documented all over the globe, it’s clear this is a planet- impacting pattern, and it’s only going to get worse. But how much worse? In July, Phoenix also set a record with a 31-day streak of highs at or above 110° F (43.3 C). This is a snapshot of what San Antonio could be facing.

Guest:

Anthony Franze is the newsroom meteorologist for the San Antonio Express-News.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Thursday, September 28, 2023.