Have we become too comfortable living with the threat of nuclear war?

In 2022, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group of scientists and experts who track nuclear threats, moved the Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has been to midnight since 1953. The scientists cited the ongoing war in Ukraine, the threat of nuclear proliferation, and the failure of global leaders to address climate change as factors that contributed to their decision.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened the use of nuclear weapons in response to Ukraine’s effective retaliation to his criminal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Almost nightly the Russian chattering class ape those nuclear threats with zero consideration for what this would mean for Russia itself and the rest of humanity.

President Biden has repeatedly condemned Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons, calling them "unacceptable" and "reckless." He has also said that the United States is prepared to defend itself and its allies against any nuclear attack.

In a speech on March 8, 2022, Biden said that Russia's nuclear threats were "a clear sign of desperation" and that the United States would not be intimidated. He said, "We will not back down, and we will not surrender. We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our alliance."

In a subsequent speech on March 11, 2022, Biden said that the United States was "prepared for whatever Russia may do." He said, "We have the most powerful military in the world, and we will use it to defend our people and our allies."

Biden's statements have been met with mixed reactions. Some have praised him for his strong stance, while others have criticized him for escalating the rhetoric. However, there is no doubt that Biden's words have sent a clear message to Russia: the United States will not tolerate nuclear threats. But also, the message is that once the nuclear peace is broken it could mean a full scale global nuclear exchange.

This highlights what used to be dogma: it is impossible to win a nuclear war because everyone on the planet would be killed in the process.

But is mutually assured destruction enough of a deterrent? The world has already witnessed Putin launch a war against Ukraine that belied rational leadership.

What has happened to the international movement fighting for complete nuclear disarmament?

Have people become accustomed to living with the threat of nuclear war?

It is important to remember that nuclear war would have devastating consequences for the entire world. We must do everything we can to prevent it from happening. But does that include surrendering to the demands of a nuclear bully like Putin?

Guest:

Robert Frye is an independent producer and director filmmaker at Whistling Communications.

He is founding executive producer of ABC World News Tonight, executive producer of Good Morning America, and producer of ABC Evening News with Barbara Walters and Harry Reasoner.

In Search of Resolution is the third in a trilogy of films about nuclear disarmament. It airs today on KLRN at 10:00 p.m.

This film is part of Frye's Nuclear World Project. It began streaming on PBS.org August 1 and airs on public television stations around the country this summer.

Among the awards Frye has received include the Emmy, Dupont-Columbia Silver Batons and the Peabody.

