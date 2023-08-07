Arboretum San Antonio is taking root

There are exciting developments about establishing an arboretum in San Antonio, which is a special place for trees and for the people who love trees.

The organization Arboretum San Antonio has secured a location at the now defunct Old Republic Golf Course on the city’s southeast side and is anticipating taking possession of the land in September.

Arboretum San Antonio will make up 188 acres and include the Salado Creek Greenway, making it the largest arboretum in Texas.

This will provide a natural oasis in the city with a cathedral of trees. Arboretums offer a place for people to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy the beauty of nature. They can also provide a welcome respite from the heat and noise of the city.

Arboretum San Antonio will provide educational opportunities for students about trees and plants and their importance to the environment.

It can also become a local classroom to teach the community about how to plant and care for trees as we are dealing with a hotter and dryer climate.

Arboretums can be used for scientific research on how they are affected by climate change.

In short, arboretums offer a variety of benefits to cities. They provide a place for people to relax and enjoy nature, educate people about trees and plants, preserve plant diversity, conduct scientific research, and provide a place for recreation and enjoyment.

Guest: Thomas Corser is the CEO of Arboretum San Antonio.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, August 7.

