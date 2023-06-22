Stories from the field: public radio journalists on covering America

This week Texas Public Radio is hosting the Public Media Journalists Association conference where public radio journalists and others from across the nation are gathering to share ideas about serving their communities thru truth telling.

Public Media Journalists Association supports, empowers and advocates for journalists working in public media. In that endeavor they seek to foster high ethical standards in the practice of journalism.

As the demand grows for strong local newsrooms to counter the effects of misinformation, producing local news content is facing growing challenges.

Public media is being called on to do more with less funding. The public is demanding coverage of issues connected to race, LGBTQ issues, reproductive rights, climate change, voting rights, poverty, tax policy and political races.

On this episode of The Source a round table of public radio journalists will discuss how the big stories of the day are playing out in their communities.

Meanwhile newsrooms are dealing with declining revenue opportunities caused, in part, by shifting audience habits. The traditional business model for local news, based on advertising revenue, has been eroded by the rise of digital media. People are increasingly getting their news from online sources, rather than traditional news outlets.

The problem of political polarization is also weighing on local news reporters. The increasing divide in American politics has made it more difficult for local news outlets to cover local issues without being threatened, harassed and demonized as being “too woke.”

Public media, which is funded by donations and grants, is also facing challenges. There is a drop in charitable giving while public funding is declining.

Despite these challenges local public media continue to play an important role in our democracy. They provide essential information about local government, schools, and businesses. They also help to hold our elected officials accountable.

In order to survive, local public media need to find new ways to generate revenue and reach new audiences.

GUESTS:

Rob Mentzer is the interim assistant news director and rural communities reporter at Wisconsin Public Radio

LaToya Dennis is Managing Editor at WMFE/WMFV in Orlando, Florida and a member of the PMJA Board of Directors.

Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO Dayton, Ohio through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming.

